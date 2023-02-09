Leeds has been ranked in the top 10 most desirable cities to live in the UK, a new study has found. According to the home insurance website Comparethemarket , the city is one of the most sought-after locations on Google by people looking to relocate.

Based on Google search volume over the course of a year (between December 2021 and November 2022) for phrases connected to living and relocating to a certain location, Leeds scored sixth with 13,050 searches, beating Sheffield at number eight (11,960 searches).

London, naturally, tops the list with 33,700 searches. According to the study , England’s capital London, a hive of activity and culture, is the place to be for those who enjoy city living due to its plenty of employment options and long and rich history.

Manchester ranks second with 19,910 searches within the same time period. As the music capital of the UK, with a high number of career prospects, especially in the fashion business, the city is an attractive location for professionals.

Birmingham is the third most sought place to live in the UK, with 17,780 annual searches for moving-related phrases. The popularity of Birmingham was attributed by the study to its football teams and retail attractions.

The study said: “Home to numerous football teams and one of Europe’s largest shopping centres, Birmingham has broad appeal. This multicultural city also offers a wide variety of award-winning restaurants in a range of different cuisines.”

The top 10 most desired cities to live in the UK

These are the 10 most desired cities to live in the UK, according to Comparethemarket.

London 33,700 Manchester 19,910 Birmingham 17,980 Liverpool 17,960 Bradford 13,130 Leeds 13,050 Nottingham 12,440 Sheffield 11,960 Bristol 11,520 Glasgow 10,780