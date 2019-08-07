The UK's 'number one' pizzeria is opening in Leeds - and they're recruiting

Have your say

Popular pizza spot Rudy's is opening in Leeds later this year and they're looking for 'pizza loving' individuals to join their team.

Already selling classic Neapolitan pizza in Manchester, Liverpool and Birmingham, the chain will open a 100-cover restaurant in Leeds later this year.

Rudy's are recruiting for their new spot in Leeds

The restaurant will be walk-in only with a casual feel.

Rudy's was ranked as number one pizzeria in the UK by Tripadvisor and the 10th best pizza in the world by The Big Seven Travel.

The menu is simple and stripped-back, a favourite is the Romagnola pizza topped with prosciutto crudo (cured ham), parmesan shavings and olive oil.

The exact spot and opening date of the Leeds restaurant is yet to be announced, but the pizzeria has already started recruiting.

'Hardworking, pizza loving' individuals are encouraged to join the team, from kitchen crew to management.

