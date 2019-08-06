This is when a new Colombian street-food restaurant will open in Leeds

Have your say

Colombian street food restaurant Kanassa will be opening its permanent home in Leeds this month.

Kanassa, which offers a veggie twist on Colombian cuisine, will be opening up a permanent stall in Kirkgate Market on Saturday, August 17.

Expect vibrant and colourful dishes their Guava Ceviche on fresh sourdough toast, plantain, sweet potato and coconut curry and smoked tofu, corn and courgette bowl.

Those with more of an appetite can also try their much-loved big Columbia brunch - a sticky yellow plantain with Aji chilli sauce, a fried egg, chipotle black beans, fresh pineapple slaw, guacamole, mango and mint salsa and Columbian corn cakes filled with Manchego cheese.

There will also be new weekly specials for guests to tuck in to.

All the dishes will be homemade using fresh ingredients and will be entirely vegetarian, with lots of vegan and gluten-free options.

The new independent eatery was created by Leeds sisters Anna Shindler, 27 and Beth Shindler, 23.

It will be their first 'bricks and mortar' business after a successful year of pop-ups across the country

Their first public event was held at GRUB Manchester in April 2018.

The stall will sit next to Leeds food favourites Manjit's Kitchen & Bar and Jenny's Jerk Chicken.

An after-party will be held at Wharf Chambers to celebrate the opening with live music, performances and DJs.

It will start at 8pm.

-> Halal brand Frankster's opens new restaurant in White Rose centre at Leeds

-> Manjit's Kitchen reveals location of brand new restaurant