The customer placed an order from The Shama, located at 37 Lowton, Pudsey. An onion bhaji was included in the order but when the customer took a bite, the food “felt hard”. After removing the food from their mouth, they said they noticed a bunch of staples.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the customer said: “The first bite I took of the onion bhaji felt hard, at first I thought it might have been a bit of overcooked food, but then when I removed it from my mouth, I noticed it was a bunch of staples joined together. I was shocked that any restaurant/takeaway would allow that much negligence to have anything like that in a food preparation area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Shama’s manager has insisted all onion bhajis made on the day were destroyed after the takeaway was made aware of the complaint. He said: “We looked into this situation. I got a call yesterday from the customer and shared the feedback.

The manager of the takeaway insisted all onion bhajis made on the day were destroyed after the takeaway was made aware of the complaint.

"I destroyed all the onion bhajis we made yesterday, the ones we were using, so it is not a serious matter. I have destroyed everything I made so there should be no issues. It was a strange thing, we've not had that comment before, but we do take it seriously.

“We have a fresh batch today and we are looking to make sure there's no issues. I'm re-training my staff to make sure there's no chance of these things happening again. I did apologise and said ‘thank you for letting me know’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad