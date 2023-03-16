Lucy, aged 13, initially wowed judges Mika and Lang Lang at Leeds City Rail Station with a rendition of Chopin's Nocturne in B-flat minor. Last night (March 15), she performed Debussy’s Arabesque at the Royal Festival Hall and was announced as the competition winner.

The show, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, focused on a search for the UK’s best amateur pianists. People were invited to play for commuters on public pianos in London St Pancras, Leeds, Glasgow and Birmingham train stations.

Lucy, who is blind, autistic and has severe learning disabilities, has earned widespread praise for her performance in the final. Several viewers have admitted to being reduced to tears, meanwhile another said the performance was “spellbinding”.

Below is a selection of tweets shared by viewers in response to Lucy’s performance in the final:

@joanneprice6 tweeted: “In floods of tears in my chair, Lucy is just unbelievably phenomenal.”

@GeraldineBeatt7 tweeted: “A true talent. She feels the music, she helps everyone who listens feel the music. I held my breath, I cried. Beautiful.”

@cudgeecoo tweeted: “Absolutely everything that is beautiful in humanity, she performed for us. An absolute talent and blessing. I wish for many more wonderful moments for her, her mother and her teacher.”

@Shaztime tweeted: “I can just about see through my tears after just watching Lucy's performance. Absolutely amazing.”

@KTC055 tweeted: “Just utterly spellbinding, such an amazingly talented young lady. Love this show.”

