Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, the show will involve pianists being invited to play for commuters on public pianos in London St Pancras, Leeds Glasgow and Birmingham train stations. They will share their stories with the public and be unaware they are being secretly watched and assessed by pop star Mika and iconic pianist Lang Lang.

Stars such as Sir Elton John and John Legend are among those to have performed at train stations and one performer from each station featured will secure a place in the final at London’s Royal Festival Hall. Contestants will include young people performing in public for the first time as well as seasoned pianists. There will also be an appearance from a performer with no sight who has mastered the work of Polish composer and pianist Frederic Chopin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show will be made by the company behind The Great British Bake Off, Love Productions, with executive producers Richard McKerrow and Luke Byrne and series editor Ted Hill. Mr McKerrow said: “The making of this brand new series, The Piano, has been a creatively exhilarating and uplifting experience. We’ve been able to work with such a broad and diverse range of pianists bravely expressing themselves in such a passionate, heartfelt way on public pianos in railway stations across the country. Looked after so generously by Claudia Winkleman and observed by the extraordinary Mika and Lang Lang, this remarkable trio bring a magical, soulful quality to this television series which we hope feels rare and unusual.”