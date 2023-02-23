Lucy, aged 13, performed Chopin’s ‘Opus 9 Number 1’ at Leeds station for Channel 4’s new series, The Piano, hosted by Claudia Winkleman.

In the programme, members of the public take to a piano at a number of railway stations around the UK, showing off their talents to wow judges, pianist Lang Lang and pop star Mika.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In last night’s second episode a host of talented individuals took to the stage at Leeds station but it was Lucy’s performance, that Claudia describes as “tremendous” that moved the viewing audience to tears.

One viewer tweeted: “Gosh who’d have thought I’d be sat bawling at people playing the piano in Leeds train station ! Just beautiful.”

The performance left another viewer “lost for words” and taken aback by just how “profound” the show was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adding: “Lucy is phenomenal. Can't actually believe what I've just seen.”

Another said: “Lucy, you made me cry. You’re so talented.”

Lucy, aged 13, performed Chopin’s ‘Opus 9 Number 1’ at Leeds station. Picture: Channel 4

In a nearly three-minute-long video preview clip, released on Channel 4’s Twitter and viewed over three million times, people are stopped in their tracks at the station, with some even stopping to record Lucy’s performance on their own mobile phones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A woman who watches Lucy’s performance is also shown crying as she plays the famous piece.

Celebrated pianist Lang Lang calls Lucy’s piano solo “incredible”, adding he is “speechless” after seeing her play, as the pair chose her to perform at London's Royal Festival Hall.