Cockburn School, in Beeston, set up its school charity The Kyle Asquith Foundation in 2013, named after a 15-year-old pupil who died in 2013 from a brain haemorrhage. Kyle’s organs were donated and helped the lives of five other people, and the school pledged to raise money to support local charities and raise awareness of organ donation.

This Easter holiday, pupils at Cockburn School raised £1,547 for the foundation from a number of different initiatives including football matches, bake sales and even variety performances. It takes the total amount raised by the charity to more than £40,000.

The art department also introduced a challenge to create a design for a tote bag – in which students were asked to research designs linked to organ donation. Hundreds of entries poured in and the judges ended up choosing two winning designs which were merged into one. Winners Lyla J in Year 10 and Poppy M in Year 8 had their bags sold for £3.50 and profits went to the foundation.

Rob Dixon, headteacher of Cockburn School, said: “Our current students weren’t here when Kyle was and as the years go on we want to make sure the foundation is still going strong so that everyone can take ownership of it. We are very proud of the work that they do to raise funds and keep his memory alive.”

Pupils are informed of Kyle and his legacy in assemblies and education on organ donation is built into the curriculum. The foundation also supports Cockburn School pupils to remove barriers caused by economical challenges. Such donations have allowed students to visit Italy and France, buy musical instruments and IT equipment and travel to be part of national events.

To mark the 10-year anniversary of the foundation, the charity is planning a big summer raffle to take place in July. From small hamper items and experiences, such as a family meal deal from a local takeaway or a fresh trim from a local barber, Cockburn School wants to unite local businesses, staff, families and its pupils to donate raffle prizes.

Find out how to get involved in the raffle via the Cockburn School website.