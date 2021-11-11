Enjoy these photo memories of Beeston in the 1980s.
Beeston in the 1980s: 19 photo memories put LS11 in focus

These photos are sure to evoke memories for a generation of people who called Beeston home during the 1980s.

They celebrate life during a decade of change as well as hope in a community which dreamed of a brighter future. An aerial view of LS11 as well as streets and shops, football teams are all featured in this wonderful rewind to a different era. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 24 Leeds restaurants you may remember from the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

An aerial view of Beeston taken in April 1980.

This is Beeston's John Kellett a member of the Original Hot Rod Motor Car Club who each built their souped up machines from scratch. He is pictured in August 1985 with his Austin he spent two years building.

A street party is in full swing on Normanton Grove to celebrate the royal wedding of the Prince and Princess of Wales in July 1981.

Do you remember these shops on Beeston Road pictured in December 1984?

