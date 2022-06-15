16 photos you'll only understand if you were a Cockburn High School pupil

The school opened in July 1902 as the Southern Higher Grade school and became Cockburn in 1904, named after George Cockburn, a former chairman of Leeds School Board. It continued at the same site near the the corner of Dewsbury Road and Burton Road until the late 1980s when it relocated to the former Parkside Secondary School buildings on Gipsy Lane, where it is now Cockburn School, specialist school in the Performing Arts. READ MORE: 15 unseen photos of Beeston through the years LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook