16 photos you'll only understand if you were a Cockburn High School pupil

The school opened in July 1902 as the Southern Higher Grade school and became Cockburn in 1904, named after George Cockburn, a former chairman of Leeds School Board. It continued at the same site near the the corner of Dewsbury Road and Burton Road until the late 1980s when it relocated to the former Parkside Secondary School buildings on Gipsy Lane, where it is now Cockburn School, specialist school in the Performing Arts.
Pupils launched two young enterprise companies in February 1999. Pictured, from left, are Mark Williamson and Mathieu Ward with a logo of their company while Nicola Tansey and Adeeba Akhtar holding some of their hair products.
Teacher Chris Butters takes a successful numeracy class in January 1999.
Former pupil turned Bradford Bulls star Sonny Nickle returned to Cockburn tto present the U-13s RL team with their awards and the Dorney-Sheppard Cup. He is pictured presenting the cup to captain Michael Lyons.
Stephen Byers the Minister for School Standards chats to parents and pupils during a visit in April 1998.