The Honesty Box E4: Wakefield fitness coach enters brand new reality show in search of love
Dominika - known to mates as Dom - made her debut on bold new dating experiment ‘The Honesty Box’ this week, joining fellow Yorkshire contestant Noel, a finance administrator from Leeds.
As part of the show, she will be among the singletons hoping to form romantic connections while facing a state-of-the-art lie detector - with any dishonesty costing cash from a £100,000 prize fund.
The 26-year-old, originally from Poland, said she is “a bit of a digital nomad”, but calls Wakefield home when she returns to the UK.
Former nurse Dom now works as a fitness coach and said she left her old job in the pandemic after realising her dream.
“I wanted to become an entrepreneur and work for myself,” she said. “I don't like working for other people. I don't like people telling me what to do.”
Dom described herself as a “diva”, adding that she can be “very dramatic, honest, funny, [and] caring”.
“A lot of my friends actually call me the mum of the group, even though I'm probably the youngest one,” she continued.
She has been single for a year and said that she is ready to find a meaningful relationship.
The Honesty Box continues on E4 tonight at 9pm.
