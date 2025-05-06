Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A finance administrator from Leeds is among the stars of a bold new E4 dating show.

‘The Honesty Box’, a social experiment hosted by reality stars Vicky Pattison and Lucinda Light, began airing last week.

It sees a group of singles move into a sun-soaked paradise, where they must build romantic connections.

They are regularly tested by a high-tech lie detector - with any dishonesty costing them money from a shared £100,000 prize pot.

And among the participants in the first series is 29-year-old Noel, who lives in Leeds.

She described herself as “kind, funny, a little crazy and a little spicy”.

“If I can’t trust you, I can’t build anything with you. Simple as that," said Noel.

When asked about the contest, she said: “Unfortunately, I am very trusting.

"I love everyone, I bring everybody in, I trust everyone, and then I see the flags. Flag, flag, flag.”

Noel moved to the UK from Italy at the age of 14 and now calls both countries home.

Growing up as a Jehovah’s Witness shaped much of her early life, including her dating history.

She said: “I grew up as a Jehovah’s Witness. That was basically my whole identity, I have walked away from that now and I'm basically starting again, finding my feet."

Reflecting on her departure from the faith, she said: “Sometimes it takes certain sacrifices to be happy.

"Sometimes you have to make certain decisions that might not feel easy. That can be quite scary, but sometimes in order to be happy, you just have to do it.”

In The Honesty Box, Noel said she hoped to experience a meaningful connection.

“I’ve never been in a relationship where I was in love," she said. "I would like to experience that. I would like to be in love. I’d like to be in a partnership, a team.”

The Honesty Box continues on E4 tonight at 9pm.