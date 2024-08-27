The night Oasis played in Leeds - and no-one turned up
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
When Oasis took the stage for the first time at The Duchess on Vicar Lane the reaction was deafening.
Noel Gallagher has vivid memories of that fateful night when interviewed by your YEP back in July 2000.
"There was nobody there at all. There was the bloke on the door taking the money and a girl behind the bar. The band and our road crew.
"Oh, and there was a couple in the corner who left after two songs, " he recalls. "And they were already in there so they didn't pay. That was it.
"But it's where it all started for us. It's gigs like that which make you what you are. We went from playing to no one to 250,000 people at Knebworth in the space of two years. That must be some kind of record.”
The band returned to the Duchess in 1994 before headlining Leeds Festival in 2000.
During the same interview with the paper he also admited to having visited Leeds after falling foul of the long arm of the law.
"I was once in court in Leeds, " he says. "I don't think I should say anything about that. All I will say is that I got off with it.
"Leeds has good nightclubs and the people are nice.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.