Megan Hornby (Instagram/meghornbyx)

A new series of The Apprentice will begin in 2023, with more than 18 candidates competing to win a £250,000 business investment from Lord Sugar.

The business magnate, 75, will be joined by his trusted advisors Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell MBE, as well as Claude Littner for just two episodes.

The popular BBC reality show, which has run for 16 series, has helped budding entrepreneurs and their business rise to fame in the past. However, some members of the rumoured class of 2023 seem to already be familiar with fame.

According to The Sun, former Waterloo Road actor Reece Donnelly and TikTok star Victoria Goulbourne could be stepping into the boardroom next year, alongside a young woman who has taken the food world in Hull by storm.

Megan Hornby founded and set up her business, formerly known as The Candy Shop, two years ago.

Earlier this month, Megan announced that her business would be having a “grand relaunch” after moving to 123 Newland Avenue in Hull in February this year.

The Candy Shop officially changed its name to Club Candy, and reopened as a bar and restaurant on Friday 16 December.

It serves candy themed cocktails, a hot food menu with burgers and loaded fries, as well as sweets and desserts.

Speaking about The Candy Shop, Megan said: "I really didn’t think I’d be doing this well."