Harpreet Kaur impressed Sir Alan Sugar and found success in the 16th season of the show, winning the £250,000 investment earlier this year. She is now celebrating the rebranding of her Oh So Yum! dessert parlour with a meet-and-greet on Sunday December 4.

It is the second time that a contestant with links to the city has triumphed, with Leeds-based swimwear brand owner Sian Gabbidon securing the coveted investment back in 2017.

Harpreet, co-founder of Oh So Yum!, said: “I’m so excited to be completing the rebranding of our kiosk in White Rose. We began our business journey here seven years ago, so White Rose is a special place for us. I’m looking forward to meeting all of our regular and new customers this Sunday.”

Harpreet Kaur won The Apprentice Season 16 earlier this year and is holding a meet-and-greet this December. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

After winning the show, Harpreet said she planned to “take over the dessert world” and expand the business – previously known as Barni’s World – alongside her sister.

White Rose director Steven Foster said the parlour has always been a popular foodie destination at the shopping centre. He added: “We’ve been so proud to see Harpreet and the team expand the business so successfully since launching at the centre. We’ll be enjoying some sweet treats in celebration this weekend.”

