The 15 happiest places to live in Yorkshire and where Leeds ranks according to new Rightmove rankings

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 5th Dec 2024, 04:45 BST

Rightmove have named the happiest places to live in Yorkshire.

Leeds has been placed at number 70 on the prestigious annual list, which was compiled by online property firm Rightmove and published yesterday (Wednesday, December 4).

The study, now in its 13th year, was completed by more than 35,000 people across Britain, with residents being asked how they feel about their area.

Woodbridge, a port town near Ipswich in Suffolk, took the crown for the happiest place to reside in Britain.

But where is the happiest place to live in Yorkshire this year? Here is the region’s top 15 list – and where Leeds ranks.

Harrogate ranked 1st in Yorkshire and the Humber and 5th in the UK.

1. Harrogate

Harrogate ranked 1st in Yorkshire and the Humber and 5th in the UK. | Gerard Binks

Skipton ranked 2nd in Yorkshire and the Humber and 6th in the UK.

2. Skipton

Skipton ranked 2nd in Yorkshire and the Humber and 6th in the UK. | Bruce Rollinson

Whitby ranked 3rd in Yorkshire and the Humber and 25th in the UK.

3. Whitby

Whitby ranked 3rd in Yorkshire and the Humber and 25th in the UK. | Tony Johnson

York ranked 4th in Yorkshire and the Humber and 30th in the UK.

4. York

York ranked 4th in Yorkshire and the Humber and 30th in the UK. | Adobe Stock

Leeds ranked 5th in Yorkshire and the Humber and 70th in the UK.

5. Leeds

Leeds ranked 5th in Yorkshire and the Humber and 70th in the UK. | Bruce Rollinson

Sheffield ranked 6th in Yorkshire and the Humber and 75th in the UK.

6. Sheffield

Sheffield ranked 6th in Yorkshire and the Humber and 75th in the UK. | Adobe Stock

