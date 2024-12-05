Leeds has been placed at number 70 on the prestigious annual list, which was compiled by online property firm Rightmove and published yesterday (Wednesday, December 4).
The study, now in its 13th year, was completed by more than 35,000 people across Britain, with residents being asked how they feel about their area.
Woodbridge, a port town near Ipswich in Suffolk, took the crown for the happiest place to reside in Britain.
But where is the happiest place to live in Yorkshire this year? Here is the region’s top 15 list – and where Leeds ranks.