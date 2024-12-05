Leeds has been placed at number 70 on the prestigious annual list, which was compiled by online property firm Rightmove and published yesterday (Wednesday, December 4).

The study, now in its 13th year, was completed by more than 35,000 people across Britain, with residents being asked how they feel about their area.

Woodbridge, a port town near Ipswich in Suffolk, took the crown for the happiest place to reside in Britain.

But where is the happiest place to live in Yorkshire this year? Here is the region’s top 15 list – and where Leeds ranks.

1 . Harrogate Harrogate ranked 1st in Yorkshire and the Humber and 5th in the UK. | Gerard Binks Photo Sales

2 . Skipton Skipton ranked 2nd in Yorkshire and the Humber and 6th in the UK. | Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

3 . Whitby Whitby ranked 3rd in Yorkshire and the Humber and 25th in the UK. | Tony Johnson Photo Sales

4 . York York ranked 4th in Yorkshire and the Humber and 30th in the UK. | Adobe Stock Photo Sales

5 . Leeds Leeds ranked 5th in Yorkshire and the Humber and 70th in the UK. | Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

6 . Sheffield Sheffield ranked 6th in Yorkshire and the Humber and 75th in the UK. | Adobe Stock Photo Sales