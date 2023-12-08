The happiest places to live in Yorkshire have been named.

Each year, Rightmove asks thousands of people across Great Britain how they feel about where they live. The 2024 Happy at Home study was completed by more than 26,000 residents.

The results of this year’s study showed that the most important contributors to happiness were feeling a sense of pride, belonging and community. Access to green space and nature is also important to residents, with those living in a rural area near a national park, or an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, more likely to feel happy where they live.

The borough of Richmond upon Thames in London has been crowned the happiest place to live in the UK – the first time an area in the capital has taken the top spot. The city of Winchester in Hampshire is second, and Monmouth in Wales is third.

But where is the happiest place to live in Yorkshire? Here is the region’s top 10 list – and where Leeds ranks.

2 . Skipton Skipton topped the regional list and was ranked the 6th happiest place to live in the entire UK Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

3 . Harrogate Harrogate ranked 2nd in Yorkshire and the Humber and 12th in the UK Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

4 . York York ranked 3rd in the region and 47th in the UK Photo: davidionut - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales

5 . Halifax Halifax ranked 4th in the region and 61st in the UK Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales