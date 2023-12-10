The annual index has revealed just how Leeds ranks compared to other UK cities.

Each year, Rightmove surveys thousands of people across the UK how they feel about where they live as they create the Happy at Home Index.. The 2024 study was completed by more than 26,000 residents.

The index measures a number of topics, revealing that the most important contributors to happiness at home is a feeling of pride about an area, a sense of belonging and community spirit. Topics like job security and income are also contributing factors.

Rightmove has revealed their annual index, with national and regional rankings showing just how happy people are where they live. Across Yorkshire and The Humber, Leeds is in the top 10 happiest places to live, but it ranks lower nationwide.

Here are where some cities and areas rank across all of the UK (excluding Northern Ireland), and where Leeds ranks:

1 . 1- Richmond upon Thames, Greater London Greater London's Richmond upon Thames takes the top spot as the happiest place to live in according to Rightmove. The residential district which is home to the Kew Gardens, is said to have a community feel, which means that people are happy to live there.

2 . 2 - Winchester, South East Winchester takes the runner-up spot. The city is known for its medieval cathedral, as well as The Great Hall of Winchester Castle, which houses the round table linked to King Arthur.

3 . 3 - Monmouth, Wales Monmouth, located in Wales is in third place. The Welsh town is situated where the River Monrow joins the River Wye. Monmouth is the first Bee Town, and was given the title due the town's work to make it a better place for bees.

4 . 6 - Skipton, Yorkshire and The Humber Coming in sixth place is market town Skipton, located in North Yorkshire. Packed with rich history, Skipton is home to one of the oldest mills in North Yorkshire.

5 . 8 - Kensington and Chelsea, Greater London Greater London up-scale areas Kensington and Chelsea are joint eighth on the list. Both areas have beautiful buildings and homes, as well as smart boutiques and London landmarks.

6 . 9 - St Ives, South West Cornwall town St Ives, is ninth on the list due to its stunning beaches and art scene. Located in the South West, St Ives is a British holiday hotspot.