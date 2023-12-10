Happy at Home Index: The happiest places to live in the UK and where Leeds ranks according to Rightmove
The annual index has revealed just how Leeds ranks compared to other UK cities.
Each year, Rightmove surveys thousands of people across the UK how they feel about where they live as they create the Happy at Home Index.. The 2024 study was completed by more than 26,000 residents.
The index measures a number of topics, revealing that the most important contributors to happiness at home is a feeling of pride about an area, a sense of belonging and community spirit. Topics like job security and income are also contributing factors.
Rightmove has revealed their annual index, with national and regional rankings showing just how happy people are where they live. Across Yorkshire and The Humber, Leeds is in the top 10 happiest places to live, but it ranks lower nationwide.
Here are where some cities and areas rank across all of the UK (excluding Northern Ireland), and where Leeds ranks: