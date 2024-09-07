A Leeds park will soon have a new ‘learn to ride’ facility and play area for children.

Work at Temple Newsam Park will begin this month and is expected to take five months to complete.

The Learn to Ride area will be a mini-road network designed to help children and young people safely learn to navigate roads, turns, level crossings, roundabouts and pedestrian crossings. Children will also be able to learn to read road signs in a safe environment.

Councillors Debra Coupar, Helen Hayden and Nicole Lloyd (Labour, Temple Newsam) said: “We are delighted that work is due to start on these fantastic new facilities. The Learn to Ride facility has been something we have fought hard for as we know it will benefit so many children and young people.

“Teaching road safety is so important and what better place to learn than a safe environment that allows children to build their confidence before they progress to riding on the roads. We look forward to seeing it completed and in use.”

Thousands of people flock to Temple Newsam Park and House each year, making the most of the stunning walks, spectacular flora and fauna as well as the adventure playgrounds to suit all ages and abilities.

In addition, Home Farm allows visitors to get close to cows, sheep, goats, donkeys and smaller animals such as rabbits and chicks and the day can be rounded off with cake and coffee in the café.