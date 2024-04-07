Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On a little farm in Eccup, past a golf course and near the reservoir, live five sheep.

They belong to qualified equine therapist Grace Olson, of Moortown, who believes it is her ‘sole purpose’ to treat people. She achieves this with the help of the animals on the farm.

Grace Olson, therapist and author, with her new book Merlin Finds His Magic based on her therapy sheep Merlin. Photo: Submitted

The concept of spending time among nature and animals as a means of healing is a long-standing one, backed by many scientific studies.

Grace said the friendly animals on her patch can help people “loosen up” and express their concerns with ease.

But there’s a deeper element to it. Grace predominantly works with terminally ill cancer patients, who need a level of emotional support that can be difficult to come by.

Time spent among these “magical” animals can help people face death with less fear, Grace finds.

I spent an hour on the farm earlier this week, and despite not seeking any emotional support or having anything worrisome on my mind, the time that I spent with the five sheep in a open green field led me to easily understand how beneficial this kind of therapy can be for some.

Grace is incredibly easy to speak to thanks to her warm nature but the stars of the show, the sheep, are very well-behaved and eager to meet new people.

Merlin, a sheep that Grace got two years ago, is the most social. Wanting to be pet, scratched and smothered, he spent much of his time brushing up against my leg.

This was new to me - I haven’t been on a farm since I was maybe 10 - but I found myself reaching out to the sheep anyway.

Leaving the farm and leaving a therapist in the traditional sense felt largely similar: I felt lighter - maybe it was the fresh air, maybe it was the safe environment that Grace fosters, or maybe it was just Merlin.

Grace has been championing the benefits of spending time with such animals for years. In January, she released a children’s book called Merlin Finds His Magic, to share just what sheep can do for us.

Many people have got in touch with Grace to say it has also helped them massively, and while it wasn’t intentional, Grace says she is fortunate to know she can also offer therapy through written word.