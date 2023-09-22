Fans of Take That have shared their excitement, after the British popstars announced they will be heading to Leeds as part of their huge 2024 tour.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The tour is taking place across the UK to celebrate the release of the band’s ninth studio album, This Life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Take That are returning to stadium and arena stages for the first time in nearly five years after they last performed in 2019 during their Summer Series at Ashton Gate.

Mark Owen, Gary Barlow, and Howard Donald of Take That, who have announced a new UK tour including dates in Leeds.

And speaking to the YEP, fans of the band have told of their excitement to see them in the city again.

“Their songs are poetic, they’re not ‘la la la-ing’ and filling in the gaps all the time,” fan Maureen said, when asked about what makes them special.

"They’ve been too quiet for the last 18 months to two years. Gary did a lot of things solo but he needs to get back again."

Yousuf added: “I bought their album and I was quite a fan.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After being told they were planning a new tour, he said it would be “lovely to see them make a comeback”.

"I feel they were better united than divided. I did used to like their songs,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jenny spoke of how Take That’s music has transcended generational boundaries and stood the test of time.

"I remember when Shine [Take That single] came out when I was in primary school, that was the first time I actually heard them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As I grew up, I realised that my mum was this huge Take That fan, so I was listening to all of their old songs.”

Elsewhere, Ian said he remembered a time when “everybody wanted to be a Take That fan” but was not a convert himself.

“They weren’t my cup of tea but I do recall them,” he said.

"Gary Barlow especially and the hair dos and the style of them. But I was a little bit more to the other side, I like Gary Newman and OMD.”

The latest tour will see Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald play a total of 29 dates across 15 cities around the UK and Ireland, including the two shows in Leeds. They will be joined on the tour by special guest Olly Murs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tour kicks off in April and Take That will play at Leeds’ First Direct Arena on April 19 and April 20.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 09.30am on September 27. General sale takes place on September 29, from 9.30am.