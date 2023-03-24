Leeds First Direct Arena: How to contact them

Leeds First Direct Arena hosts hundreds of well-known musicians each year. Whether you’re desperate to see Snoop Dogg, can’t wait to laugh out loud at Michael McIntyre or you’re eagerly waiting to sing your heart out to Elton John, the venue has a jam-packed schedule across the year.

But if you need to get in touch with the venue for any reason eitherprior to or post a concert then here’s how you can do so. Whether that might be questions about accessibility, premium experiences or hospitality you can do so in a number of ways.

Leeds First Direct Arena prides itself on being designed to be accessible to everyone. So here’s how you can get in touch with the venue if needed.

How to contact Leeds First Direct Arena

By phone

The arena’s phone number is 0844 248 1585

By e-mail

General Enquiries

Accessibility

Premium Experiences / Hospitality

Media / Marketing / Advertising

Social Media