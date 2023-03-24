News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
3 hours ago Live as Leeds United's stadium remains 'in lockdown' amid 'security threat'
4 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
5 hours ago Police statement on Elland Road as officers investigate 'security threat'
6 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
7 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers

Leeds First Direct Arena: How to contact them

Here’s how to contact Leeds First Direct Arena is you need help before or after a show

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 24th Mar 2023, 15:33 GMT- 1 min read

Leeds First Direct Arena hosts hundreds of well-known musicians each year. Whether you’re desperate to see Snoop Dogg, can’t wait to laugh out loud at Michael McIntyre or you’re eagerly waiting to sing your heart out to Elton John, the venue has a jam-packed schedule across the year.

But if you need to get in touch with the venue for any reason eitherprior to or post a concert then here’s how you can do so. Whether that might be questions about accessibility, premium experiences or hospitality you can do so in a number of ways.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leeds First Direct Arena prides itself on being designed to be accessible to everyone. So here’s how you can get in touch with the venue if needed.

How to contact Leeds First Direct Arena

By phone

The arena’s phone number is 0844 248 1585

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Here’s how to contact Leeds First Direct Arena is you need help before or after a show
Here’s how to contact Leeds First Direct Arena is you need help before or after a show
Here’s how to contact Leeds First Direct Arena is you need help before or after a show

By e-mail

General Enquiries

[email protected]

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Accessibility

[email protected]

Premium Experiences / Hospitality

[email protected]

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Media / Marketing / Advertising

[email protected]

Social Media

The Arena has a number of social media pages including Facebook and Twitter accounts. You can contact the venue via the messaging on the platforms.

AccessibilityQuestionsLeeds First Direct ArenaMusiciansHospitalityElton JohnConcerts