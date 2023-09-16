Leeds news you can trust since 1890
10 photos look back at huge Leeds First Direct Arena shows as it celebrates 10 years since opening

It’s the Leeds entertainment mecca which people power and your YEP helped make become a reality.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 16th Sep 2023, 11:30 BST

A consultation on the Vision for Leeds 2004 revealed a strong demand from the public for a new arena. And the project became one of the city's 12 priorities. The Leeds Initiative formed a Cultural facilities task group to consider options. The task group recommended that the council proceed with the development of a 12,500-seat arena. Whilst this study was taking place, campaigners including your YEP lobbied for a new arena to be built. The paper’s 'Leeds Needs an Arena' campaign was backed by artists including Kaiser Chiefs. The Leeds First Direct Arena officially opened on September 4, 2013, with Sir Elton John playing to an audience of 12,000. Bruce Springsteen had, however, held the first concert in July 2013, with an audience of 13,000. Fast forward to September 2023 and the arena is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Here is a look at the some of the biggest acts to graced the stage over the years and provide memories to last a lifetime for fans lucky enough to get a ticket. READ MORE: 12 pictures of megastars playing Leeds Festival down the decades LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

The Kaisers first took to the stage in September 2013 as part of their Souvenir Tour. The 18 song set list included Ruby and I Predict A Riot.

1. Kaiser Chiefs

The Kaisers first took to the stage in September 2013 as part of their Souvenir Tour. The 18 song set list included Ruby and I Predict A Riot. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Bruce Springsteen on stage in July 2013.

2. Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen on stage in July 2013. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

The Rocket Man belts out a hit on stage in September 2013.

3. Elton John

The Rocket Man belts out a hit on stage in September 2013. Photo: Anthony Longstaff

Singer-songwriter Rod Stewart who has sold more than 120 million records worldwide graced the stage for the first time in September 2013

4. Rod Stewart

Singer-songwriter Rod Stewart who has sold more than 120 million records worldwide graced the stage for the first time in September 2013 Photo: Steve Riding

