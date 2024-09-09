The accessible ‘fun run’ style family event took place at the John Charles Centre for Sport on Sunday, (September 8), coinciding with the final day of the Paralympics 2024.

Designed to be completely accessible and inclusive for children of all ages and abilities, participants were able to choose their own distance target and either walk, run or wheel their way to the finish line.

Each child received a superhero cape, goody bag and a special medal to mark their achievement, and were able to enjoy a host of fun family activities such as inflatables and face painting.

The Lord Mayor of Leeds was amongst the special guests on the day, and the event was sponsored by Irwin Mitchell, Taylor Wimpey and Enfinium.

The annual Superhero Challenge is run by local Leeds children’s charity SNAPS, which supports children with additional needs and their families through physiotherapy, leisure services and a supportive environment. This year’s event has so far raised over £2000, which will help the charity to deliver its vital services.

Lisa Morton, Head of Fundraising at SNAPS, said: “What a fantastic day! It’s been amazing to see so many families come together to have fun and celebrate all of the incredible things that children of all abilities can achieve.

“This event helps us to raise vital funds to deliver our services, so a huge thank you to everyone who joined us and to our brilliant sponsors and volunteers who helped make it possible. Finally, congratulations to each one of the amazing kids who zoomed around the track - you’re all superheroes!”

