19 fantastic pictures as SNAPS Superhero Challenge raises thousands for Leeds children’s charity

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 9th Sep 2024, 11:30 BST

The annual SNAPS Superhero Challenge made a successful return to Leeds over the weekend.

The accessible ‘fun run’ style family event took place at the John Charles Centre for Sport on Sunday, (September 8), coinciding with the final day of the Paralympics 2024.

Designed to be completely accessible and inclusive for children of all ages and abilities, participants were able to choose their own distance target and either walk, run or wheel their way to the finish line.

Each child received a superhero cape, goody bag and a special medal to mark their achievement, and were able to enjoy a host of fun family activities such as inflatables and face painting.

The Lord Mayor of Leeds was amongst the special guests on the day, and the event was sponsored by Irwin MitchellTaylor Wimpey and Enfinium.

The annual Superhero Challenge is run by local Leeds children’s charity SNAPS, which supports children with additional needs and their families through physiotherapy, leisure services and a supportive environment. This year’s event has so far raised over £2000, which will help the charity to deliver its vital services.

Lisa Morton, Head of Fundraising at SNAPS, said: “What a fantastic day! It’s been amazing to see so many families come together to have fun and celebrate all of the incredible things that children of all abilities can achieve.

“This event helps us to raise vital funds to deliver our services, so a huge thank you to everyone who joined us and to our brilliant sponsors and volunteers who helped make it possible. Finally, congratulations to each one of the amazing kids who zoomed around the track - you’re all superheroes!”

1. Runners in the fun run

The annual SNAPS Superhero Challenge made a successful return to Leeds over the weekend. | Steve Riding

The Lord Mayor of Leeds Coun. Abigail Marshall Katung with kids at the start of the fun run

2. Fun run

The Lord Mayor of Leeds Coun. Abigail Marshall Katung with kids at the start of the fun run | Steve Riding

Ironman Jack Swales, five, of Middleton

3. Ironman

Ironman Jack Swales, five, of Middleton | Steve Riding

Charlie Owen, eight with firefighter Chris Mortimer of Hunslet fire station

4. Firefighter

Charlie Owen, eight with firefighter Chris Mortimer of Hunslet fire station | Steve Riding

Pictured are Darcy Papadakis, eight, and brother Xander, two, with Captain America, Wonder Woman and Ghost Spider

5. A super day

Pictured are Darcy Papadakis, eight, and brother Xander, two, with Captain America, Wonder Woman and Ghost Spider | Steve Riding

Super Woman with Flerence Wyatt, seven, and sister Becsy, four, of Horsforth

6. Heroes

Super Woman with Flerence Wyatt, seven, and sister Becsy, four, of Horsforth | Steve Riding

