Chris Hitchings was diagnosed with cancer a few years before he died on January 4 this year, at the age of 39. Lewis Speight, his manager and friend, is hosting a memorial match day on Saturday, August 12 at Hunslet Club to raise money for St Gemma’s Hospice.

Speaking to Chris’ wife, Lewis said he knows just how much the charity in Moortown did for Chris in his last days. The 28-year-old added: “She has a hell of a lot of respect from them.

“They really looked after him and made him feel comfortable. They did everything in their powers to make sure that he was comfortable. I think everyone involved with Chris and around Chris' family and friends know the good job that they did – and they couldn’t have wished the end of his life to be any better.”

A memorial match day is being held for Leeds footballer and coach Chris Hitchings who died earlier this year of cancer. He is pictured here with his wife and two kids.

The memorial match day will include a football game, a bouncy castle and other fun treats for children, as well as food trucks, live music and a raffle. Lewis said that mechanic Chris was “very popular in the local football community” and played at a semi-professional level, while helping lots of amateur teams.

Lewis added: “I know full well that he has helped a hell of a lot of people out. He wasn’t just a mechanic or a footballer, he would take time out if he knew somebody was struggling. He was a shoulder to cry on for a lot of people.”

Lewis recalls how Chris showed up to play football for his Sunday club, despite being unwell and undergoing chemotherapy. He said: “There were quite a lot of lads that were dropping out. Chris was going through his chemotherapy at the time and he was really quite poorly with it.

“We only had 10 people and he turned up and played even when he was extremely ill. I told him several times that ‘you can't do it, you can't do it,’ but he turned up anyway saying, ‘I’m not leaving you short on men’”.