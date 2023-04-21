Bramley Walking Wanderers: Leeds elderly football group's appeal for new members
A walking football group in Leeds is looking for more elderly people to get involved.
Established in 2019, the Bramley Walking Wanderers is a walking football group designed to get more people active by community interest company Your Back Yard and charity Bramley Elderly Action.
Now, with a growing number of players, the group take to the pitch in Bramley Park every Friday morning at 10am. The hour-long football game is played at a walking pace suited to both men and women over the age of 50.
Tony Mullin, who works at the Leeds-based Your Back Yard organisation, said the games offer more than just a chance to be active. He said: “That’s probably the first thing. Second thing, they get the chance to actually play in a team sport that they enjoy, which is football. But to be honest, I think what we enjoy most now is camaraderie and being in a team.”
As part of the project, the players were encouraged to also get online and keep in touch with each other, especially during Covid-19. Tony said: “Quite a few of them got mobile phones from 100% Digital Leeds charity. There’s that social side of it as well. Most of them go for a cup of tea in the Bramley Community Centre after the game as well.”
The group is inviting everyone over the age of 50 to come along to a game and get stuck in. Mixed games are held at Bramley Park on Fridays at 10am while women’s only games are held at Kirkstall Leisure Centre on Tuesdays at 5pm.