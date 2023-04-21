News you can trust since 1890
Bramley Walking Wanderers: Leeds elderly football group's appeal for new members

A walking football group in Leeds is looking for more elderly people to get involved.

By Geha Pandey
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read

Established in 2019, the Bramley Walking Wanderers is a walking football group designed to get more people active by community interest company Your Back Yard and charity Bramley Elderly Action.

Now, with a growing number of players, the group take to the pitch in Bramley Park every Friday morning at 10am. The hour-long football game is played at a walking pace suited to both men and women over the age of 50.

Tony Mullin, who works at the Leeds-based Your Back Yard organisation, said the games offer more than just a chance to be active. He said: “That’s probably the first thing. Second thing, they get the chance to actually play in a team sport that they enjoy, which is football. But to be honest, I think what we enjoy most now is camaraderie and being in a team.”

Bramley Walking Wanderers is a walking football club that meets every Friday at Bramley Park at 10am.Bramley Walking Wanderers is a walking football club that meets every Friday at Bramley Park at 10am.
As part of the project, the players were encouraged to also get online and keep in touch with each other, especially during Covid-19. Tony said: “Quite a few of them got mobile phones from 100% Digital Leeds charity. There’s that social side of it as well. Most of them go for a cup of tea in the Bramley Community Centre after the game as well.”

The group is inviting everyone over the age of 50 to come along to a game and get stuck in. Mixed games are held at Bramley Park on Fridays at 10am while women’s only games are held at Kirkstall Leisure Centre on Tuesdays at 5pm.

