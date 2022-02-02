St Gemma’s Hospice in Leeds given top rating of Outstanding after CQC inspection

St Gemma’s Hospice, in Moortown, Leeds, provides expert palliative and end of life care for people with life limiting illnesses and support for their families and carers.

The hospice has 32 inpatient beds, five of which were nurse led beds for patients without complex palliative care needs who wished to die at the hospice.

Photo shows St Gemma’s nursing team, led by Heather McClelland, Chief Nurse who is on the left.

Facilities include an inpatient unit, community and specialist palliative care services, day and out-patient services.

Services include complimentary therapies and emotional, spiritual and bereavement support.

The Hospice were awarded an outstanding score in 4 out of the 5 key areas assessed: safe, caring, responsive, effective and well led.

The CQC commended the Hospice for its ‘pioneering approach to care’, for giving the ‘highest level of compassion’ and for going ‘above and beyond' in its report published on January 11.

Staff treated patients with compassion and kindness, respected their privacy and dignity, took account of their individual needs, and helped them understand their conditions, inspectors found.

"They provided emotional support to patients, families and carers and went above and beyond what would have been expected to meet individual needs and wishes", the report stated.

Staff were proud to work at the service and felt respected, supported and valued, inspectors said.

Kerry Jackson, Chief Executive of St Gemma’s Hospice said: “The last couple of years have been incredibly challenging but we have made it through thanks to an amazing and dedicated team and incredibly generous community.

"St Gemma’s would not exist without the support and encouragement we receive from the people of Leeds and I would like to thank everyone who helps to keep the Hospice at the heart of the community.

"It is our privilege to provide expert, compassionate, palliative care to local people at a very difficult time in their lives and to be recognised as an Outstanding organisation by the CQC is a tremendous boost to everyone.”

St Gemma’s Hospice was founded in 1978 and is a local charity.

All its services are provided free of charge to patients and their families.

The Hospice needs to raise over £25,000 per day to provide all its services.