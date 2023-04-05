Vic Choules, 58, admits his eating was “out of control” and that he would order three pizzas for himself instead of one. He weighed over 25 stone and would even receive abuse from strangers on the bus because of his size, but lifestyle changes have now transformed his appearance and boosted his energy levels.

He said: “My eating had become pretty out of control. I used to love eating chocolate, crisps, bread – bread was my downfall. If I had one piece of toast, I’d have seven pieces of toast. I’ll be totally honest, I sometimes used to eat eight Big Macs a day.

“I'll be honest, I was probably McDonald's and Pizza Hut's favourite customer. If I ordered a pizza, it wouldn't be one, it would be three. Eating was my downfall.

"When I had sleep apnea, I couldn’t drive, so I caught buses but other passengers would call me every name under the sun. As a result I’d get off the bus and wait for the next one. It got to the point where I didn’t even want to walk the dog – I had no get up and go. I would rather sit on the sofa all day and not do anything and now I’d much rather be busy.”

Vic was also taking six different tablets a day, including medication for high blood pressure. He turned to a Slimming World group in Rothwell and began his weight loss journey, on which he has utilised a food plan and activity programme.

He explained: "I think I just woke up one day and thought 'right - if I don't do something about it now, I won't be here to do anything about it'. It was a massive decision. I got to the door and didn't want to go in. But, I went in and haven't looked bask since.

"I couldn't walk very far at all and my breathing was awful. I was on medication and a sleep apnea machine. If I hadn't done anything about my weight, I wouldn't be talking now.”

During his weight loss journey, Vic lost his wife Sarah and has been able to rely on support from the Slimming World community. He said: “The Slimming World and running community have been brilliant for me.

"My wife loved sunflowers, so we organised a sunflower walk one evening – 200 people turned up, and this year, I’m hosting a running club relay in her memory. Sarah would have been really proud. She knew how much I struggled with food and how much I love running.”

He has now been honoured by being named ‘Slimming World at Rothwell’s Greatest Loser’, and is currently training for the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon.