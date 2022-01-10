Leeds mum-of-two finds new passion for life after incredible seven stone weight loss

Emily Raper, 31, struggled to keep up with her little girl playing - using her as determination to change her ways.

She had her second child in the first lockdown in 2020 and knew "something needed to change before it got any worse".

Emily joined the Slimming World group in Kippax and has since lost a staggering seven stone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emily has transformed her life cc Slimming World

She now goes on five kilometre runs regularly, something she would "never have dreamt of" before her weight loss.

"It really helps my mental health too, it’s the best thing to clear your mind and feel good about yourself", Emily added.

“It’s the little things too like shopping in high street shops with ease and not being scared of going down slides or through tunnels in the soft play with the children is a massive deal as a mum with young children.”

Emily has also noticed her skin clearing up and a decrease in the number of migraines she suffered before her weight loss.

cc Slimming World

She said: "Losing the weight and getting active has greatly improved my confidence of my own body image but its also helped my mental health and well-being too.

"I’m proud that the mental and physical stress caused by the numerous lockdowns didn’t make me turn to those high fat, high sugar and calorie loaded foods that I would have previously reached for, but by focusing on small changes and developing new habits around my food choices brought weight loss which motivated me.

"I’m proud of the healthier lifestyle we lead as a family and I’m now role modelling for my children.

“My will power and determination has continued to grow through the support of my Slimming World group, hearing from friends and fellow slimmers in group of the challenges and hurdle they too have overcome, and how they’ve done it, is very motivating and inspiring, and of course it’s been really good seeing my own weight loss results”.

cc Slimming World

Jean, Slimming World consultant at Kippax Ex Service & Social Club, which Emily attends said, “I’m so proud of all our members, they’re so supportive of one another, like one big family, to see Emily’s transformation over the last 16 months has been amazing.”

For more information visit the Slimming World website.