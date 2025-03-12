Revolution Electric Press: Sausage dog pop-up cafe with over 150 cute dachshunds to takeover Leeds bar
The ‘pup-up’ cafe will be taking over the Revolution Electric Press bar in Leeds city centre on Sunday, March 23.
Each session will have up to fifty dogs for your own Dachshund to mingle with, unlimited dog treats available at designated treat stations, and unlimited free puppuccinos (foamed milk served in coffee cups that dogs seem to love these days).
Instantly recognisable with their short legs and long bodies, the dachshund, also known as the wiener dog or sausage dog, was originally bred to scent, chase, and flush out badgers and other burrow-dwelling animals.
The pup-up cafe brought their annual Dashing Dachshund Christmas Tour to Leeds in December - taking over the Lost & Found Club on Albion Place.
Tickets for the March 23 event cost £10 if you own a sausage dog, but you can also buy a ticket (£15) if you don’t have one and just go to stroke the dogs and maybe get a picture with them.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Children under the age of eight cost £5. Spaces are available on a first come first served basis.