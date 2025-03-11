We are blessed to have some gorgeous walking routes across the Leeds district that show off the city’s natural beauty as well its status as an industrial powerhouse.
From challenging trails and lesser-known routes to popular parks for gentle strolls with all the family, there's a walk for everyone.
Here are 16 of our favourites.
1. Leeds Canal Walk
Where better to start than the trail I've travelled along most during my time in Leeds? Starting from the centre, the canal path shows off the best off the city's industrial heritage and natural beauty, taking in the beauty of Kirkstall Valley and Rodley Nature Reserve before you then hit Bramley Hall Park and Calverley Woods on your way to Shipley and Saltaire. | National World
2. Golden Acre Park
Sitting among 179 acres of beautiful woodland along the route of both the Leeds Country Way and the Meanwood Valley Trail, Golden Acre Park attracts plenty of walkers, and is known for its picturesque gardens and circular lakeside walk. | Yorkshire Post Newspapers
3. Wetherby Railway Path
This near-10km path along a disused railway line links the villages of Spofforth and Thorp Arch and takes in mystical forestry, stunning agricultural land and, of course, the town of Wetherby. | National World
4. Post Hill
Nestled between Pudsey and Farnley, the Post Hill, which got its name from the Yorkshire Evening Post, is a designated Leeds Nature Area that offers great views across the city. | Yorkshire Post Newspapers
5. Harewood House
Situated eight miles north of Leeds city centre, there are more than 100 acres of gardens to explore in the grounds of this attractive stately home. And Harewood has been home to a deer park since the medieval era with three types of deer spread over 4,000 acres of land that are a delight to wander around. | National World Photo: National World
6. Hawksworth Wood Circular
This steady 5.1km route leads through woodland, across Kirkstall Forge station footbridge, along the Leeds and Liverpool canal and back through woodland alongside a river. With a little detour, you can also take in the stunning Kirkstall Abbey on the way. | Steve Riding