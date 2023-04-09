News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
1 day ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
1 day ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 day ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 day ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 day ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

RSPCA Leeds: Every cat and dog available for adoption including 'super soft' shar pei

There are a number of adorable cats and dogs available for adoption at the RSPCA’s Leeds, Wakefield and District branch.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 9th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST

The charity homes the animals at its centre in East Ardsley, and some have ended up at the centre as their previous owner was no longer able to care for them. Regardless of how they end up at the centre, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.

Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners. More information can be found on the RSPCA website.

Aged approximately eight, Rocco is a gentle shar pei with a love for people. He has been at the centre for seven months through no fault of his own, and is now looking for his forever home.

1. Rocco

Aged approximately eight, Rocco is a gentle shar pei with a love for people. He has been at the centre for seven months through no fault of his own, and is now looking for his forever home. Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales
Domestic short hair Thor is approximately two years old and loves attention. He has a sensitive stomach so is looking for a family that can keep him on his current diet.

2. Thor

Domestic short hair Thor is approximately two years old and loves attention. He has a sensitive stomach so is looking for a family that can keep him on his current diet. Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales
Diesel is a Staffie X aged approximately 11. He loves people and is looking for a new place to call home despite enjoying time with his foster parents.

3. Diesel

Diesel is a Staffie X aged approximately 11. He loves people and is looking for a new place to call home despite enjoying time with his foster parents. Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales
Luna and Molly are aged approximately two and love being in the company of each other and humans. They would love to be adopted together by a family who can give equal amounts of fuss and attention.

4. Luna and Molly

Luna and Molly are aged approximately two and love being in the company of each other and humans. They would love to be adopted together by a family who can give equal amounts of fuss and attention. Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
RSPCALeedsWakefield