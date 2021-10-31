Royal British Legion Poppy Run at Middleton Park in Leeds

Runners taking part in a minute's silence before the run. Photo: Steve Riding

The Royal British Legion (RBL) encouraged people to lace up their trainers to take part in the event at Middleton Park on Saturday (October 30).

Runners observed a minute's silence before heading out on the run in support of the 2021 Poppy Appeal.

The poppy run at Middleton Park Photo: Steve Riding

The legion's Poppy Run events are taking place in ten cities across the country, including Leeds.

All runners who took part were presented with a Poppy Run T-shirt and a special finishers medal.

There is a virtual version called My Poppy Run during November, where people can show their support for the 2021 Poppy Appeal.

Tina Townsend and Shaun Ashton of Rothwell with their giant poppy. Photo: Steve Riding

Participants can choose to run, jog or walk a distance of their choice any time during October and November and get family, friends and pets involved too.

Sharon Wells, events partnerships manager for The Royal British Legion said: “The live Poppy Run, or virtual My Poppy Run is a fantastic way for people to show their support for The Royal British Legion and have some fun with family and friends at the same time.

"Whilst the Covid-19 pandemic has created huge challenges for RBL, as we approach our 100th Poppy Appeal, there will be more ways than ever for people to show their support, including new and remote ways to take part and raise vital funds for service personnel, veterans and their families who are struggling through hardships, injuries and bereavements.

"Members of the Armed Forces community need the Royal British Legion’s help now more than ever, and we are working tirelessly to ensure that those who have served are being looked after, no matter what challenges the country faces.”

Runnetrs at thje Poppy Run at Middleton Park. Photo: Steve Riding

Leeds is set to play host to one of the biggest Poppy Appeal collections in Europe this week.

More than 50 service personnel will come to Leeds this Tuesday (Nov 2) to join forces with veterans and volunteers in one of the biggest street cash collections of its kind in Europe.

It will take place ahead of Leeds Poppy Day this Wednesday.

Royakl British Legion Poppy Run at Middleton Park in Leeds. Pictured (from left) are bagpipe player Angus O'Donnell with members of Pudsey Royal British Legion David Longbottom, chair, , Elizabeth Phizackerley-Sugden, standard bearer, Daniel Dance, President and Darren Walker, bugler. Photo: Steve Riding