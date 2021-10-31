COP26: Future generations will pay the price if leaders don't act now on climate change - YEP Comment
The climate change gauntlet is today being thrown down to world leaders.
The eyes of millions of viewers - and readers - will be on the United Nations’ COP26 summit, which gets under way today.
The annual conference will take a deep dive on climate change in a bid to “accelerate action” towards reducing global emissions.
This newspaper has seen pledge upon pledge made for climate change action by authorities not just in Leeds but across the nation.
We were approaching “illegal levels” of emissions in Leeds before lockdown measures were imposed.
And experts have warned it won’t take long to get back to that with society reopening.
Make no mistake, climate change is not a myth.
It’s time for the nation - and the world - to take collective action.
If we don’t, future generations will surely pay the price.