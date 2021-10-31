Leeds Halloween weather forecast: When will it stop raining
This Halloween looks set to be a largely wet affair - with rain forecasted throughout most the day.
October 31 is a day for all the family but as the children prepare to dress up to go trick or treating, just when will it stop raining?
Today:
A band of occasionally heavy and squally rain moving eastwards across the region during Sunday morning. Winds freshening with gales likely on coasts. Brighter with blustery showers, heavy at times, for the afternoon especially in the west. Maximum temperature 12 °C.
Tonight:
Blustery showers, heavy at times, continuing overnight. Showers generally more frequent in the west and somewhat drier in the east. Some clear spells developing, giving a chilly night. Minimum temperature 4 °C.
Here is today's hourly weather forecast as reported by the Met Office:
12pm: Sunny intervals mixed with a light rain shower
Chance of rain: 60 per cent
Temperature: 10 degrees
1pm: Cloudy but dry
Chance of rain: 10 per cent
Temperature: 11 degrees
2pm: Cloudy but dry
Chance of rain: 10 per cent
Temperature: 12 degrees
3pm: Sunny intervals mixed with a light rain shower
Chance of rain: 40 per cent
Temperature: 11 degrees
4pm: Heavy rain expected
Chance of rain: 80 per cent
Temperature: 11 degrees
5pm: Heavy rain expected
Chance of rain: 80 per cent
Temperature: 10 degrees
6pm: Heavy rain expected
Chance of rain: 90 per cent
Temperature: 10 degrees
7pm: Partly cloudy with a light rain shower
Chance of rain: 40 per cent
Temperature: 10 degrees
8pm: Partly cloudy with a light rain shower
Chance of rain: 60 per cent
Temperature: 9 degrees
9pm: Partly cloudy with a light rain shower
Chance of rain: 40 per cent
Temperature: 9 degrees
10pm: Cloudy but dry
Chance of rain: 20 per cent
Temperature: 9 degrees
11pm: Overcast but dry
Chance of rain: 20 per cent
Temperature: 9 degrees
