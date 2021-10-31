Leeds Halloween weather forecast: When will it stop raining

This Halloween looks set to be a largely wet affair - with rain forecasted throughout most the day.

By Alex Grant
Sunday, 31st October 2021, 11:45 am

October 31 is a day for all the family but as the children prepare to dress up to go trick or treating, just when will it stop raining?

Today:

Rain expected throughout most of Halloween Sunday but with some dry spells mixed in. Picture: James Hardisty.

A band of occasionally heavy and squally rain moving eastwards across the region during Sunday morning. Winds freshening with gales likely on coasts. Brighter with blustery showers, heavy at times, for the afternoon especially in the west. Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Tonight:

Blustery showers, heavy at times, continuing overnight. Showers generally more frequent in the west and somewhat drier in the east. Some clear spells developing, giving a chilly night. Minimum temperature 4 °C.

Here is today's hourly weather forecast as reported by the Met Office:

12pm: Sunny intervals mixed with a light rain shower

Chance of rain: 60 per cent

Temperature: 10 degrees

1pm: Cloudy but dry

Chance of rain: 10 per cent

Temperature: 11 degrees

2pm: Cloudy but dry

Chance of rain: 10 per cent

Temperature: 12 degrees

3pm: Sunny intervals mixed with a light rain shower

Chance of rain: 40 per cent

Temperature: 11 degrees

4pm: Heavy rain expected

Chance of rain: 80 per cent

Temperature: 11 degrees

5pm: Heavy rain expected

Chance of rain: 80 per cent

Temperature: 10 degrees

6pm: Heavy rain expected

Chance of rain: 90 per cent

Temperature: 10 degrees

7pm: Partly cloudy with a light rain shower

Chance of rain: 40 per cent

Temperature: 10 degrees

8pm: Partly cloudy with a light rain shower

Chance of rain: 60 per cent

Temperature: 9 degrees

9pm: Partly cloudy with a light rain shower

Chance of rain: 40 per cent

Temperature: 9 degrees

10pm: Cloudy but dry

Chance of rain: 20 per cent

Temperature: 9 degrees

11pm: Overcast but dry

Chance of rain: 20 per cent

Temperature: 9 degrees

