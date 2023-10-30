Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Roundhay Park: New Christmas Market and art exhibition to open in Leeds park this week

A new Christmas Market and art exhibition is to open in Leeds this week.
By Alex Grant
Published 30th Oct 2023, 16:30 GMT
Opening 10am Saturday (November 4), Art Roundhay Park will be showcasing new original artwork inspired by the natural beauty of the landscapes, coastlines and wildlife of Yorkshire.

The show presents works by regional artists such as David Lyon and Ryoko Minamitani.

Continuing until January 31, 2024, the exhibition will include a new Christmas Market offering new gifts for the festive season including home fragrance, jewellery, candles, ceramics, gingerbread gifts and handmade Christmas decorations, all produced by local artisan makers.

The Roundhay Park exhibition will include a new Christmas Market. Pictures: National WorldThe Roundhay Park exhibition will include a new Christmas Market. Pictures: National World
Elsewhere for the first time since 2019, Leeds will be hosting a proper Christmas market this year, following the cancellation of the German Christkindelmark due to increased costs and complications.

In August Leeds City Council signed a six-figure with a contractor, Market Place Europe, to run a festive market for the next three Decembers, up to 2025.

