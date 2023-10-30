A new Christmas Market and art exhibition is to open in Leeds this week.

Opening 10am Saturday (November 4), Art Roundhay Park will be showcasing new original artwork inspired by the natural beauty of the landscapes, coastlines and wildlife of Yorkshire.

The show presents works by regional artists such as David Lyon and Ryoko Minamitani.

Continuing until January 31, 2024, the exhibition will include a new Christmas Market offering new gifts for the festive season including home fragrance, jewellery, candles, ceramics, gingerbread gifts and handmade Christmas decorations, all produced by local artisan makers.

The Roundhay Park exhibition will include a new Christmas Market. Pictures: National World

Elsewhere for the first time since 2019, Leeds will be hosting a proper Christmas market this year, following the cancellation of the German Christkindelmark due to increased costs and complications.