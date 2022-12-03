The wildly popular city centre event, which was organised in partnership between Leeds and Frankfurt city councils, has not been held due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But Leeds city council has said that “foreign travel work visa costs and complications” have added another level of difficulty, making it impossible to bring the event back. A spokesperson for Leeds city council previously said: “The German Christmas Market has not been held in Leeds since 2019. Following the pandemic and combined with foreign travel work visa costs and complications, it was mutually agreed with our friends in Frankfurt that it was no longer feasible to bring the German market back to Leeds."

Advertisement Hide Ad

This confirmation will no doubt come as a great disappointment to many families within Leeds who viewed the market as a staple of their Christmas tradition. After confirming the news in October, frustrated local residents took to social media to criticise the decision. One Facebook user said: “LCC what next are you cancelling? The bonfires cancelled, German markets cancelled, the Christmas lights will be next it’s a joke taking away everyone’s enjoyment.”

Confirmation will no doubt come as a great disappointment to many families within Leeds. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

While another added: “Leeds city council you Should be ashamed of yourselves. This will just make people go spend there money in other city centres rather than in Leeds next it will be no lights?”