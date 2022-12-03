Leeds German Christmas Market: Why the Millennium Square event is cancelled and will it return
The German Christmas Market has been a highlight of the festive season in Leeds but it will not be going ahead this year.
The wildly popular city centre event, which was organised in partnership between Leeds and Frankfurt city councils, has not been held due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
But Leeds city council has said that “foreign travel work visa costs and complications” have added another level of difficulty, making it impossible to bring the event back. A spokesperson for Leeds city council previously said: “The German Christmas Market has not been held in Leeds since 2019. Following the pandemic and combined with foreign travel work visa costs and complications, it was mutually agreed with our friends in Frankfurt that it was no longer feasible to bring the German market back to Leeds."
This confirmation will no doubt come as a great disappointment to many families within Leeds who viewed the market as a staple of their Christmas tradition. After confirming the news in October, frustrated local residents took to social media to criticise the decision. One Facebook user said: “LCC what next are you cancelling? The bonfires cancelled, German markets cancelled, the Christmas lights will be next it’s a joke taking away everyone’s enjoyment.”
While another added: “Leeds city council you Should be ashamed of yourselves. This will just make people go spend there money in other city centres rather than in Leeds next it will be no lights?”
The council recently confirmed that due to budget cuts the the Christmas lights switch on in the city centre would also once again not be going ahead.