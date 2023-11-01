A new Christmas Exhibition is coming to Roundhay Park this weekend.

Opening 10am Saturday (November 4), Art Roundhay Park will be showcasing new original artwork inspired by the natural beauty of the landscapes, coastlines and wildlife of Yorkshire.

The exhibition will include the opening of a new Christmas Market ahead of the festive season. Here’s everything you need to know…

When will the Christmas Market take place?

Opening this Saturday, the new Christmas Market and art exhibition will continue until January 31, 2024 and will include a new Christmas Market offering new gifts for the festive season including home fragrance, jewellery, candles, ceramics, gingerbread gifts and handmade Christmas decorations, all produced by local artisan makers.

It will be open between 10am to 4pm daily.

Where is it being held?

Located in the world famous 700 acre Roundhay Park, the exhibition will be located at The Mansion Conservatory, Mansion Lane – just round the side of The Mansion and next door to the Garden Room Cafe (located at the top end of the park).

Featuring plenty of free car parking, the exhibition is also handily located right on the local bus route.

What kind of stalls will the market feature?

The exhibition will include 20 artists and up to 22 local makers. The Christmas Market will be showcased within the gallery and not in a stall format.

