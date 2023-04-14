A marathon launched to honour rugby league legend Rob Burrow has raised more than £1million for charity (Photo: Alex Cousins/SWNS)

Organisers Run For All have announced today that the inaugural event has surpassed the £1million mark in fundraising efforts. It comes after it was confirmed that the marathon will return for 2022.

Inspired by former Leeds Rhinos captain Kevin Sinfield OBE’s running challenges in recent years in support of his friend and team mate Rob, the event has motivated thousands of others to take on their own marathon challenge.

This year’s marathon will raise funds for the two main partners, The Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease Appeal and the Leeds Hospitals Charity, as well as a host of other charities. Marking the first time that the city has hosted a marathon in over twenty years, runners are getting ready to lace up their trainers for the 26.2-mile challenge.

Kevin Sinfield, pictured here with Rob's daughter Macy, said the support for the MND community had been "fantastic" (Photo: Alex Cousins / SWNS)

More than 12,000 runners will hit the streets of Leeds on Sunday May 14 and more than half of the field are expected to be first time marathon runners.

Kevin said: “The support for the MND community through the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon has been fantastic. Through the event we are able to provide hope for a community that have been in the dark for so long. MND isn’t incurable, it’s just been underfunded, so to host a marathon in honour of my mate Rob and all those living with MND is incredible.

“We have to continue banging the drum for MND and I know that Sunday May 14 will be able to shine a fantastic light on this cruel disease. It will hopefully provide a beacon of light for all those living with and affected by MND.”

With one month to go until the event, a video of rugby league coach, former player and friend of Rob, Jamie Jones-Buchanan MBE, has been released. Boxing star Josh Warrington and Olympic champion Jonny Brownlee MBE both make a cameo appearance.

The video shows Buchanan at Headingley Stadium, where the race will start and finish and at various hotspots on course, before highlighting the stunning scenery and diverse neighbourhoods the marathon route passes through.

Jamie said: “The Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon runners are in for a tough but rewarding marathon route. From Yorkshire countryside to busy hotspots such as Headingley and Otley, the runners will experience the very best our city has to offer.

“The climb out of Otley mustn’t be underestimated, but with the help of the Marathon Motivators from Rothwell Harriers, the runners will be able to look back and be proud of their achievements. I already can’t wait for race day and to run the race, alongside my mates Rob and Kev. It will be a monumental day for our city and I know one that we will look back on in many years to come.”

The Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon is a partnership between Leeds City Council and Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All – the not-for-profit sporting events company that stages the popular Leeds Half Marathon and Yorkshire Marathon.