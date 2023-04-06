Following an overwhelming response to this year’s inaugural event, taking place next month, organisers Run For All have confirmed that the event will return next year.

Set to take place on Sunday May 12, next year’s Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, in partnership with Clarion, will once again honour Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow MBE. The event is expected to see thousands of participants run in Rob’s name.

Record-breaking numbers have entered this year’s inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, with more than 12,000 runners now signed up to take part on May 14. Attracting runners of all abilities and ages, this year’s event will welcome thousands of first-time marathon runners, with more than half of entries taken up by those who are new to 26.2 miles.

Rob Burrow MBE and Kevin Sinfield OBE are set to take part in the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon this year, which will return for 2024 (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Receiving support across the UK and abroad, reaching runners as far and wide as the US, Canada, South Africa and China, the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon will be the first time that the city has hosted a marathon in 20 years.

Rob and former Leeds Rhinos captain, Kevin Sinfield OBE, are set to be among the thousands of participants taking part in this year’s debut event.

Rob said: “I am truly honoured that the marathon will be returning again next year in my name. Leeds is such a wonderful city and I am so grateful for all the support the city has shown not just for me and my family, but for the event and the entire MND community.

“Knowing that we will have another opportunity to raise awareness and funds to fight MND, as well as a number of other charities personal to thousands of other runners is just a fantastic feeling. Good luck to everyone who signs up and thank you again for all your support.”

Diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in December 2019, Rob and his family have continuously campaigned to raise awareness and funds to support those impacted by the condition. He is fundraising to open a new MND Care Centre in Leeds, that will bear his name and support people living with MND and their families.

Next year’s marathon will again aim to drive awareness and funds for the two main partner charities, the Leeds Hospitals Charity and MND Association, but participants are encouraged to fundraise for their charity of choice.

The 2024 Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon is a partnership between Leeds City Council and Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All – the not-for-profit sporting events company that stages the popular Leeds Half Marathon and Yorkshire Marathon.

Kevin Sinfield OBE said: “I am delighted that the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon will be coming back to the city of Leeds next year. Rob’s inspired me in so many different ways and I know through his own courage and determination that he has inspired thousands of others to take on their own personal challenge, whether that be for MND or their own charity of choice.