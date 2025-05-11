The final runners in the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon 2025 have crossed the finish line - and were welcomed with thunderous applause.

Enthusiastic runners have taken over the city today. | Steve Riding

They followed a scenic route through Woodhouse Moor, Adel, Bramhope, Pool in Wharfedale and Otley.

An hour later, half marathon participants followed in high spirits - dancing, waving and smiling as they began their 13.1-mile journey.

It was a day of excitement, energy and emotion, with music, cheering crowds, and heartfelt tributes to the late rugby league legend Rob Burrow. By the afternoon, the finish line was buzzing with celebration as athletes completed their challenges.