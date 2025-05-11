Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon 2025: Here's how day unfolded as thousands cross finish line in third annual race
Kicking off at Headingley Stadium this morning (May 11), thousands set off at 9am in the third annual race.
Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today
They followed a scenic route through Woodhouse Moor, Adel, Bramhope, Pool in Wharfedale and Otley.
An hour later, half marathon participants followed in high spirits - dancing, waving and smiling as they began their 13.1-mile journey.
It was a day of excitement, energy and emotion, with music, cheering crowds, and heartfelt tributes to the late rugby league legend Rob Burrow. By the afternoon, the finish line was buzzing with celebration as athletes completed their challenges.
Whether you ran, cheered from the sidelines, or followed from home, it was a day to remember. Here’s how it all unfolded -
Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon 2025 - as it happened
⚠️ Full bus diversions and road closures
A host of bus services are expected to be diverted and roads are due to be closed as a result of the marathon.
You can find the full list here 👇
🏁 They're off!
The Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon 2025 is officially under way! Thousands of runners have just crossed the start line at Headingley Stadium, setting off to cheers from packed crowds.
We're getting the first pictures from the course - and there are plenty of smiles, as well as tributes to the late Rob Burrow.
If you have your own pictures or videos, tag us or send them to [email protected]
📷 Footage shows marathon runners setting off as crowds cheer them through Headingley
Footage shows hundreds more participants setting off to huge cheers, with supporters lining the streets to send them on their way.
The colourful scenes through Headingley are filling up fast along the 26.2-mile route, with spectators bringing energy to every corner.
🏃 Fresh pictures capture spirit of event
These new pictures perfectly capture the spirit of the event, as runners smile and wave as they head off on the route - cheered on by an incredible crowd of supporter.
Have you taken any snaps? Send them to [email protected] to be featured!
🔊 Electric atmosphere as runners power through Headingley to music - new footage shows
New footage from Headingley shows exactly why the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon is such a standout event - the atmosphere is absolutely electric!
Crowds are packed along the route, with music pumping from speakers and plenty of noise from supporters. Determined faces are everywhere as participants soak up the energy around them.
🐄 Spotted on the route - herd of cattle joins the race
One of the most eye-catching sights of the day so far has to be a herd of cows setting off from Headingley.
They are just some of the runners taking part in fancy dress, turning heads and raising smiles as they trot along the route.
Here's the moment runners set off after countdown
A rousing countdown at 9am this morning was followed by runners setting off on the route, with crowds cheering and clapping as they left Headingley. This brilliant footage from the MND Association captures that powerful moment.
Kevin Sinfield sends heartfelt good luck message to runners
Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield has sent a touching message of support to everyone taking part in today’s Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon.
In a video posted to the club’s official X account this morning, Kevin - a driving force behind the event and lifelong friend of Rob Burrow - wished runners the best of luck and thanked them for their incredible support of the MND community.
🎉 Lord Mayor of Leeds cheers on runners
The Lord Mayor of Leeds Coun Abigail Marshall Katung has joined the crowds to cheer on the runners.
Dressed in her official chains, she was spotted near the start line at Headingley applauding participants and showing her support for everyone taking part in today’s event.
🏃♀️ Half Marathon runners are off!
The second big start of the day has just taken place - and the Leeds Half Marathon is officially under way!
At 10am, thousands of runners crossed the start line at Headingley Stadium to huge cheers from spectators lining the route.
Following much of the same route as the full marathon, half marathon runners will take on a 13.1-mile challenge through some of Leeds’ most scenic spots.
Here are some more pictures of the half marathon runners setting off -
Footage shows Half Marathon runners setting off in style
Runners in the Leeds Half Marathon have set off - and can be seen dancing, waving to the crowd and grinning ear to ear as they gather at the start line in Headingley. Then - they’re off!
The second of these two clips shows a steady stream of runners heading out onto the 13.1-mile course, still smiling and waving as they soak up the cheers from spectators lining the streets.
🏅 Jamie Peacock crosses Half Marathon finish line
Leeds Rhinos legend Jamie Peacock MBE has completed the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon - returning home to AMT Headingley to huge cheers from the crowd. Congratulations, Jamie! 👏
🎥 Footage shows first finishers crossing line at Headingley to huge cheers
The first finishers of today’s events are arriving back at AMT Headingley Stadium - and the crowds have erupted into applause.
Supporters lining the finish area have welcomed every runner home with cheering and emotional embraces.
🏁 Kevin Sinfield crosses finish line
Kevin Sinfield CBE has crossed the finish line at the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, completing the race in honour of his best friend and former teammate.
Arriving back at Headingley Stadium to applause, Kevin embraced supporters and waved to the crowd.
Kevin Sinfield and Jamie Jones-Buchanan pictured as they complete course
This brilliant photo shows Leeds Rhinos legends Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Kevin Sinfield reaching the finish line side by side at the marathon.
They were cheered on by a roaring crowd as they completed the course at Headingley Stadium.
😂 'Run now, pub later'
As runners power through the final stretch at AMT Headingley Stadium, it’s not just the cheering that’s lifting spirits - the spectators’ signs are delivering laughs too!
📸 Best photos from Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon 2025
From emotional finishes to fancy dress fun, this year’s Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon has delivered some amazing moments.
Our photographer Steve Riding was there to capture it all - and we’ve pulled together 20 of his best photos that show the incredible atmosphere at the event.
Check out the full photo gallery here 👇
🎉 Moment Lindsey Burrow crosses finish line and is greeted by children
Lindsey Burrow was met by her three children Macy, Maya and Jackson, who proudly presented her with her medal at the finish line.