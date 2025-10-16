'Rob believed in power of community': Lindsay Burrow on latest charity challenge

The wife of Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow is taking on a new challenge to bring communities together across Yorkshire to raise money for BBC Children in Need.

Lindsey Burrow is set to partner up with BBC Look North’s Amy Garcia to walk across three Yorkshire counties arm-in-arm ‘on three legs’ to raise money for the charity.

Rhinos legend Rob Burrow CBE made it his mission to campaign and fight for Motor Neurone Disease after his devastating diagnosis in 2019.

He sadly lost his battle with MND in June last year at the age of just 41.

Since then, Lindsey has continued to raise awareness in his name and ran several marathons for charity.

The Thousand Mile Challenge Extra Leg is taking place November 13 -14 and will see the pair will visit towns and villages across West, South, and North Yorkshire, including Castleford, Selby, Barnsley, Wakefield, and Huddersfield.

Lindsey Burrow is teaming up with BBC presenter Amy Garcia to support Children in Need. | Submitted

The epic walk is the extra leg of the big 1,000 Mile Challenge, which is also a three-legged walk, taking place across all four nations of the UK on November 4 and 5.

Lindsey Burrow said: “Rob believed in the power of community and kindness.

“This challenge is a way to carry that spirit forward and support children who need it most.

“I’ve run a number of marathons for charity, but this is my first challenge for BBC Children in Need and will be a unique test.”

BBC Look North presenter Amy Garcia added: “We are both mums and passionate about trying to help make life better for children.

“We wanted to do something that not only raises money but also brings communities together so we can meet the people of Yorkshire.

“Walking through our towns and villages with Lindsey for such an important cause feels incredibly special.”