Hundreds of locals braved the cold to experience the Christmas lights switch-on event on Queen Street, Morley last night (Saturday, November 30).
Residents were entertained by musical performances by locals groups including the Local Vocals of Morley and Ossett choir and singer Marc Gunjal.
The south Leeds town even received a visit from Father Christmas himself, who joined Danny Kylo, Breakfast Show of Hits Radio, and the Deputy Mayor of Morley, Coun Carol Edwards, on stage.
Morley’s town Christmas tree, which made the news last week for only being half lit as a result of vandals, was also restored to its full glory as part of the event...
