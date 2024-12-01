Queen Street Morley: 18 festive pictures from Christmas lights switch-on and fireworks event in Leeds

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 1st Dec 2024, 11:45 BST

South Leeds got into the festive spirit last night.

Hundreds of locals braved the cold to experience the Christmas lights switch-on event on Queen Street, Morley last night (Saturday, November 30).

Residents were entertained by musical performances by locals groups including the Local Vocals of Morley and Ossett choir and singer Marc Gunjal.

The south Leeds town even received a visit from Father Christmas himself, who joined Danny Kylo, Breakfast Show of Hits Radio, and the Deputy Mayor of Morley, Coun Carol Edwards, on stage.

Morley’s town Christmas tree, which made the news last week for only being half lit as a result of vandals, was also restored to its full glory as part of the event...

Marc Gunjal of Morley performed a section of some of his own original music under his project name of ‘Toxic Gem-in-i’.

1. Christmas Lights Switch-On - Queen Street, Morley

Marc Gunjal of Morley performed a section of some of his own original music under his project name of ‘Toxic Gem-in-i’. | Steve Riding

Fireworks lit up the Morley night sky.

2. Christmas Lights Switch-On - Queen Street, Morley

Fireworks lit up the Morley night sky. | Steve Riding

Hundreds braved the cold.

3. Christmas Lights Switch-On - Queen Street, Morley

Hundreds braved the cold. | Steve Riding

The Morley Christmas tree fully restored.

4. Christmas Lights Switch-On - Queen Street, Morley

The Morley Christmas tree fully restored. | Steve Riding

Concentration from Aimee Darnbrough, 15, of Morley Allstars Majorettes.

5. Christmas Lights Switch-On - Queen Street, Morley

Concentration from Aimee Darnbrough, 15, of Morley Allstars Majorettes. | Steve Riding

Kitty LaMare keeps the Christmas songs coming.

6. Christmas Lights Switch-On - Queen Street, Morley

Kitty LaMare keeps the Christmas songs coming. | Steve Riding

