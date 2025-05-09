Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

What a week it has been for sports fans in Leeds.

After reporting on the unfettered joy in the city on Monday as the promotion party took hold, it was now time to turn my unaccustomed attentions to the darts; where I’d once again find myself a fish out of water.

Night 14 of the Premier League Darts was held at the First Direct Arena on Thursday (May 8), with world number one and avid Leeds United fan Luke Humphries saying beforehand that he wanted to top off what has been a special few weeks for the city.

Having claimed victory when the tournament was held in Leeds last year there was every reason to believe it would happen again; with Humphries sporting a custom Leeds United-inspired jersey to mark the special occasion.

It was one of the few things I knew about darts upon heading to the arena; that there’s a focus on attire when the event comes around. And I wasn’t disappointed either, with every conceivable character and fancy dress outfit encountered while arriving at the venue and throughout my unique night at the darts.

The atmosphere was electric as over 13,000 enjoyed Premier League Darts at the First Direct Arena in Leeds. | National World

The rest of my darts knowledge circled around its great burst in popularity in recent years, particularly amid the rise of teenage sensation Luke Littler, and the rambunctious atmosphere that tends to come with it.

It was that that I wanted to embrace as I arrived, as well as to see if I could get engrossed in the actual gameplay the same way I had with the snooker in recent weeks.

Snooker was aptly described as “anthropologically fascinating” at one point while the World Championship was on and it was this same sentiment I felt come to mind at the darts, as I tried to understand how two players rapidly throwing arrows at a board could cause such sheer delight to a room of 13,000 plus.

The first thing that strikes you about the event is its emphasis on pageantry and carnival atmosphere, a lot of which can be credited to (I’m informed) the work of Professional Darts Corporation leaders Eddie and Barry Hearn. The walk-ons, which see the players lumber to the stage to burst of pyro and chosen songs like Seven Nation Army are electric and captures the event at its most lively.

Luke Humphries and Luke Littler battled it out in the final during the Premier League Darts showcase in Leeds. | PDC/Kieran Cleeves

Luke Humphries’ entrance to ‘I Predict A Riot’ was particularly well received by those in attendance supporting him, but it was the arrival of 40-year-old everyman Stephen Bunting that got the crowd in full voice. Entering to David Guetta’s ‘Titanium’, the noise was as deafening as at any of the gigs I’ve seen within that same venue and made all the more compelling/hilarious by his half-hearted conduction of the room.

The noise would die down as the games got going, with the repetitive dull thud of the darts jolting through the arena, and it was during these periods that the game’s shortcoming become evident.

But the crowd’s shouts and songs would soon take off again, with ‘Stand up if you love the darts’ and ‘Walking in a Bunting wonderland’ being strong favourites and kicking off the jovial atmosphere again.

That’s not to say it was all light hearted fun though. Naturally there was a lot of references from the presenters to Leeds United’s recent success but the response was around 50/50, and certainly as the night drew on and more beer was consumed it felt like the security guards might have their work cut out for them.

But the vast majority of the crowd seemed simply there to have a good laugh. And how can you not smile at the site at everyone, whether dressed up as superheroes, animals, TV characters or cardinals, getting such enjoyment from something so primal.

The biggest celebration was saved for the end when Humphries overcame Littler in the final to win 6-5 on the night. Though I and everyone else had to watch that and most of the highlights, such as the 180s, from the screens to the side of the stage, it still felt hugely impressive and something special to be a part of.

A cult sport if ever there was one, I might not be rushing to get myself a Darth Vader outfit for the next event or subscribing to any of the ever growing number of channels any time soon, but can definitely see the growing appeal of this unique spectacle.