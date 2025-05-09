Premier League darts: 16 photos from Leeds as fans arrive in fancy dress for First Direct Arena showcase

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 9th May 2025, 04:45 BST

The First Direct Arena in Leeds became a sea of colourful characters as the darts rolled into town.

BetMGM Premier League Darts was held at the First Direct Arena last night (Thursday), with Leeds United fan and world number one Luke Humphries being one of the stars competing.

Other big names in the world of darts included the teenage sensation Luke Littler as well as the ‘Ice Man’ Gerwyn Price, Stephen ‘the Bullet’ Bunting and Dutchman Michael van Gerwen.

Those unaware that the darts was on in Leeds may have been confused by the abundance of people in fancy dress congregating, with just about every character from popular culture and beyond being in attendance.

Check out our gallery below of pictures of some of the people taken outside the arena last night.

Where's Wally

1. Where's Wally

Where's Wally | National World

Fans gathered outside the arena

2. Whoopie Cushion and co

Fans gathered outside the arena | National World

Darts fans in their dartboard masks.

3. Dartboards

Darts fans in their dartboard masks. | National World

A group of Marios and Luigis finish their McDonald's before the darts.

4. Marios and Luigis

A group of Marios and Luigis finish their McDonald's before the darts. | National World

Jessie from Toy Story and Dorothy from the Wizard Of Oz.

5. Jessie and Dorothy

Jessie from Toy Story and Dorothy from the Wizard Of Oz. | National World

Medieval maiden arrive at the First Direct Arena

6. Medieval maidens

Medieval maiden arrive at the First Direct Arena | National World

