BetMGM Premier League Darts was held at the First Direct Arena last night (Thursday), with Leeds United fan and world number one Luke Humphries being one of the stars competing.
Other big names in the world of darts included the teenage sensation Luke Littler as well as the ‘Ice Man’ Gerwyn Price, Stephen ‘the Bullet’ Bunting and Dutchman Michael van Gerwen.
Those unaware that the darts was on in Leeds may have been confused by the abundance of people in fancy dress congregating, with just about every character from popular culture and beyond being in attendance.
Check out our gallery below of pictures of some of the people taken outside the arena last night.
