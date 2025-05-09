Watch the moment Leeds crowd goes crazy as Luke Humphries claims victory at Premier League Darts event

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 9th May 2025, 13:33 BST
Leeds United fan Luke Humphries sent the First Direct Arena crowd crazy last night as he won the Premier League Darts event in the city for the second year running.

Humphries defeated Luke Littler 6-5 in a compelling final to triumph, having received a terrific ovation on his return to West Yorkshire

Humphries recorded successive 6-4 wins over Michael van Gerwen and Stephen Bunting to set up his latest showdown against 18-year-old Littler.

The crowd goes wild as Leeds United fan Luke Humphries seals victory at the First Direct Arena | National World / PDC

You can watch footage above of the moment the crowd, many of whom were wearing fancy dress, celebrated as Humphies claimed the win on the night.

Speaking after, Humphries said: “It’s been a great couple of weeks for the city, so I’m really pleased to get the win tonight.

“It’s extra special to win in Leeds. I know it’s not my hometown, but I feel at home here.

“My performances have been good over the last few weeks, so hopefully this gives me the confidence to get that elusive Premier League crown that I’ve always dreamed of.”

Humphries won the night with a 15-dart break, pocketing the £10,000 bonus as a result.

