Hundreds of people in Leeds picked up meals entirely free of charge in an inspiring display of generosity at a celebrated Indian restaurant.

Prashad, in Drighlington, has long been known for its high standards and award-winning cuisine, with recognition in both the Michelin Guide and AA Rosette.

But last night (December 18), the talented team showed that their commitment to excellence extends beyond the food, as they gave back to the community that has supported them.

Head chef Minal Patel and her talented team at Prashad prepared hundreds of portions of Gujarati curry with rice for free on December 18. | National World

Minal and Bobby Patel, who run the hugely popular restaurant on Whitehall Road, said they wanted to acknowledge the financial pressures that come with the festive season.

Their mammoth efforts to cook and serve 800 portions of Gujarati curry captured the attention of residents, as large crowds gathered in the car park outside the venue.

Customers had the choice to offer a donation, which will be given to a local charity, in exchange for the free meals. | National World

“This is for anyone who is struggling at this time, so they can come and eat my food for free,” explained head chef Minal, before the customers arrived. “People can donate if they want, but there's no pressure at all. We're making chickpea and potato curry with some plain rice, and we're very, very excited to serve it to everyone.”

It all began with a social media post less than a week earlier, inviting guests to enjoy a hearty meal for free. What followed was a wave of excitement - and snaking queues around the corner.

Bobby said: “This year in particular, we can see that people are feeling it. The pressures of Christmas are greater.”

Dozens of bags lined the tables of the restaurant ahead of huge crowds arriving at Prashad. | National World

He added: “It's not what you get back from the giving. Tonight is about happiness, sharing some joy, and just having a positive impact.

“We hope that it starts something and other businesses are able to do the same. Then, we can counteract some of the squeeze by doing a bit of giving.”

The event, which ran from 5pm to 8pm, was not only about easing the burden of those in need but also about expressing gratitude to customers who have supported Prashad since the restaurant opened in Drighlington in 2012.

Although the food was offered for free, diners were invited to make a pay-as-you-feel donation, with a massive £1,600 going to Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice and TeamDaniel.

Knowing that the response would be overwhelming, Prashad's kitchen team got to work early. Impressively, they managed to run a regular service inside the restaurant as the meals for the giveaway were efficiently boxed up and distributed outside.

Prashad has long been a favourite for foodies across the region. Founded in 1992, it began as a deli serving specialist Indian sweets in Bradford, before moving to its new home in Drighlington as a restaurant.

It rose to fame on TV series Gordon Ramsay’s Best Restaurant and has since featured on several high profile programmes.

The restaurant has retained a prestigious Bib Gourmand recommendation in the Michelin Guide for the last 12 years and has earned two rosettes from AA.