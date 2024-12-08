This week’s Little Oliver challenge was a daunting one – could a dedicated meat eater truly appreciate a gourmet vegetarian Indian meal?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So I have the critics on my side as my guest, who’s even dressed a bit like Jeremy Clarkson for the occasion in a checked shirt, jeans and a gilet, leaves the not inconsiderable chip on his shoulder in the car as we enter the welcoming bar area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You know immediately that you’re in for something special. The atmosphere is warm, the service courteous and the aroma from the kitchen incredibly enticing. As we take our seats upstairs, there’s a pleasant buzz about the place amid the soft lighting and jewel toned furniture.

After an amuse bouche that’s an absolute explosion of flavour, we opt to begin with a shared platter of starters, which our waitress helpfully talks us through. Each element is exquisite both in presentation and in taste. Obviously there’s spice but rather than removing a layer of enamel from your teeth, it leaves you with a warm glow.

Each one is delightful but my favourite is sanku, garam masala infused chestnut and sprout cones; it’s closely followed by kopra pethi, a fresh coconut dough ball infused with garlic – fresh, soft and utterly delightful.

‘Jeremy’ is seriously impressed, he didn’t expect vegetarian food to be so exquisite, with such a depth of flavour. And that’s even before the main course arrives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He’s gone for a chole – which is not only vegetarian but vegan, nut free and gluten free. Don’t be fooled though – this is a rich and substantial dish, with satisfying chickpeas in a sauce that’s bursting with the flavours of garam masala, cinnamon and even star anise, elevating it to a complexity you rarely find.

However it’s my choice that has other diners craning their necks in wonder. The masala dosa is an absolute showstopper, a light lentil and rice flour pancake that’s roughly the size of a baseball bat and filled with paneer, potato and onion.

It’s served with a spicy lentil broth and a soothing coconut chutney – and it truly is a thing of beauty, a riot of flavour encased in the lightest of crepes.

We opted to share a portion of the fluffiest basmati rice and a garlic and chilli naan that’s a perfect way to ensure none of that superb lentil broth is wasted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All the flavours are complex, subtle enough to sit comfortable alongside one another without the heat trying to grapple for supremacy.

It’s not cheap – it’s about £100 for two but that’s with wine and a bottle of water for the table – and this is seriously good food. The fact that it’s vegetarian is incidental – something that ‘Jeremy’ begrudgingly admits when he realises he’s cleaned his plate without once thinking about meat. Result.

FACT FILE

Open Tue-Thur 5pm-10.30pm; Fri 5pm-11pm, Sat noon-11pm; Sun noon-10pm.