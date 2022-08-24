Thousands of children in contact with mental health services in the Vale of York
Thousands of children and young people have been in contact with mental health services in the Vale of York over the last year, new figures show.
Children's mental health charity YoungMinds said the figures are "harrowing", especially as students receive grades for A-level and GCSE exams.
The charity said increasing pressure at school and the impact of lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic has affected young people's mental health, leading to a huge number of children needing support across England.
NHS Digital figures show 4,855 children and young people had at least one contact with mental health services in the NHS Vale of York CCG area, which covers Pocklington, in the 12 months to May.
Most Popular
-
1
GP Patient Survey 2022: The easiest and hardest doctors’ surgeries to book an appointment at in Leeds
-
2
Private Leeds cosmetic clinic rated 'inadequate' as inspectors raise safety concerns
-
3
Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow says Government has ‘blood on its hands’ over £50m MND research delay
-
4
'It’s a huge, life-changing thing': Leeds runner on the physical and mental health boosting power of parkrun
-
5
Sewage scandal: The list of Leeds MPs who voted to dump sewage into rivers as city suffers over 300 waste spills
This was up from 4,755 in April and the most since local figures were first recorded in July 2021.
Across England, the number of children who had at least one contact with mental health services in the last year rose by 21% from 570,000 in the year to March 2021 – when national records began – to 690,000 in the year to May.
YoungMinds said the figures paint a "shocking picture" of the mental health of young people in the country.
It put the rise in children accessing mental health care down to a number of factors, including the pandemic and school pressures.
Olly Parker, head of external affairs, said: "The pandemic has certainly deepened the crisis in young people’s mental health, with huge disruption to students’ education, many of whom were also dealing with multiple pressures like difficult home environments, bereavement and other trauma."
Mr Parker also said schools do not have the resources to support the wellbeing of their students, who have felt particularly worried about exams since returning to school following the pandemic.
The Department for Health and Social Care said supporting children's mental health is a "major priority" and that it invested £79m in 2021-22 to expand services to support more than 22,000 children and young people.
A spokesperson added it is expanding mental health support teams to cover 3 million pupils by 2024 and is increasing investment in services by at least £2.3 billion per year by 2024.