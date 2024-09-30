Drighlington crash: Police name motorcyclist who died in collision with car on Leeds road
Officers continue to investigate the crash on the A58 Whitehall Road on Saturday (September 28) which caused the death of Mark Fleming, 51, from Drighlington.
The crash occurred at around 9.10am when Mark, riding a black motorcycle, crashed with a silver Kia Rio near the junction with New Road.
Paramedics attended, but Mr Fleming was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other driver was treated for minor injuries before being arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been released on bail pending continuing enquires.
Mark’s family have asked their privacy be respected to allow them to grieve.
West Yorkshire Police are asking anyone who saw either vehicle just before the collision or has information and or footage to contact MCET on 101 referencing police log 444 of September 28.
Information can also be given online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat.
