Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police investigating a fatal crash in Drighlington have released the name and a picture of the motorcyclist who died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crash occurred at around 9.10am when Mark, riding a black motorcycle, crashed with a silver Kia Rio near the junction with New Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

51-year-old Mark Fleming died after colliding with a car while riding his motorcycle. | Google/West Yorkshire Police

Paramedics attended, but Mr Fleming was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other driver was treated for minor injuries before being arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been released on bail pending continuing enquires.

Mark’s family have asked their privacy be respected to allow them to grieve.

West Yorkshire Police are asking anyone who saw either vehicle just before the collision or has information and or footage to contact MCET on 101 referencing police log 444 of September 28.

Information can also be given online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat.